Actor Glenn Yong surprises fan at her wedding after bride’s best friend reaches out to him

Imagine your idol showing up at your wedding – what a dream come true, right? That's what happened for one lucky Glenn Yong fan, who got hitched on Mar 23.

Last week, the 28-year-old actor-singer, best known for his roles in movies Ah Girls Go Army and I Not Stupid 3, took to Instagram to share a video of himself surprising a fan named Charyn at her wedding banquet.

Taking on the job as wedding singer for the night, Yong entered the ballroom performing his new Mandarin song, A World Without You, much to the surprise of the newlyweds and their guests.

Speaking to 8days.sg, Yong revealed that the idea was arranged by Charyn’s best friend, who reached out to his agency, hoping to pull off the perfect surprise.

Charyn is a huge fan of Yong's and he would often see her at his performances and events.

"Since she has been such a great fan and has been so supportive all this while, I wanted to do something meaningful for her too," said Yong.

He also performed a duet with Charyn, singing A Happy Future, the Mandarin theme song he recorded for Mediacorp drama Live Your Dreams, in which he also starred in. The moment, Yong said, was “pretty special”.

Yong shared that when Charyn first saw him walk into the ballroom, she was "too stunned to speak". But once she collected herself, she thanked him for making time for her big day.

"The guests were shocked too, but were happily celebrating and clapping along," he said, adding that they had "great vibes".

So, has this experience inspired him to become a wedding singer?

“Yeah, maybe it’s time to add that to my repertoire!” laughed Yong.

Netizens praised Yong’s sweet gesture, with many commenting that “his fans are very blessed".

Others couldn’t resist teasing: “With your surprise appearance, will she regret saying ‘I Do’ to her husband?”