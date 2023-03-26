Actor Jonathan Majors arrested for assault in New York

The actor Jonathan Majors was arrested on Saturday (25 Mar) in New York on charges of strangulation, assault and harassment, authorities said.

The New York City Police Department (NYPD) said that Majors, the star of the recently released Creed III and Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania, was involved in a domestic dispute with a 30-year-old woman. Police responded around 11am to a 911 call inside an apartment in the Manhattan neighbourhood of Chelsea.

“The victim informed police she was assaulted,” a spokesperson for the NYPD said in a statement. “Officers placed the 33-year-old male into custody without incident. The victim sustained minor injuries to her head and neck and was removed to an area hospital in stable condition.”

He was no longer in police custody as of Saturday night, the NYPD spokesperson confirmed to The Associated Press.