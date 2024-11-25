South Korean actor Jung Woo-sung confirms he’s the father of model Moon Ga-bi’s son
The 51-year-old actor and 35-year-old model are said to be "discussing the best way to raise the child”.
South Korean actor Jung Woo-sung, 51, has confirmed that he is the father of 35-year-old model Moon Ga-bi’s newborn son.
The actor’s agency, Artist Company, released a statement confirming the news on Sunday (Nov 24), saying that “the baby Moon revealed on her social media is Jung Woo-sung’s son”.
The statement added that Jung and Moon “are discussing the best way to raise the child”.
The actor is believed to want to “fulfil his responsibilities” but the agency declined to share further on Jung and Moon’s relationship status or if there are plans for marriage, as well as the child’s date of birth.
Moon revealed on Instagram on Friday that she had given birth to a son but did not disclose the identity of the father, prompting speculation that she may raise the child on her own.
The 35-year-old Korean model described the pregnancy as “unexpected”.
She wrote: “As a new mother, I’ve found the courage to pursue a life of ordinary happiness. When the unexpected news came, I wasn’t prepared for it. Instead of fully celebrating the joy of pregnancy, I spent most of the time quietly with my family’s blessings, focusing entirely on the baby to come.”
According to online media outlet Dispatch, Moon informed Jung of her pregnancy in June 2023 and gave birth to their son in March.
On Monday, local news outlet Ten Asia reported that the actor is rumoured to be in a relationship with a non-celebrity. His agency released a statement saying it cannot "confirm matters related to the actor's personal life".
Jung and Moon reportedly met at a gathering in 2022.
Moon debuted in 2017 through a variety show called Attraction TV. She has since made appearances in variety shows like Get It Beauty and SBS’s Law Of The Jungle.
Jung is best known for starring in films like 12.12: The Day, The King, Asura: The City Of Madness and The Good, The Bad, The Weird.
Jung is slated to make his first public appearance since the news broke at the 45th Blue Dragon Film Awards on Nov 29. He is nominated for Best Actor for his role as Lee Tae-shin in the movie Spring In Seoul.