South Korean actor Jung Woo-sung confirms he’s the father of model Moon Ga-bi’s son

South Korean actor Jung Woo-sung, 51, has confirmed that he is the father of 35-year-old model Moon Ga-bi’s newborn son.

The actor’s agency, Artist Company, released a statement confirming the news on Sunday (Nov 24), saying that “the baby Moon revealed on her social media is Jung Woo-sung’s son”.

The statement added that Jung and Moon “are discussing the best way to raise the child”.

The actor is believed to want to “fulfil his responsibilities” but the agency declined to share further on Jung and Moon’s relationship status or if there are plans for marriage, as well as the child’s date of birth.

Moon revealed on Instagram on Friday that she had given birth to a son but did not disclose the identity of the father, prompting speculation that she may raise the child on her own.