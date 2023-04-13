Actor Lee Seung-gi addresses controversy surrounding his marriage in two-part Instagram post

In the final part of his statement, Lee Seung-gi addressed his fans and the backlash surrounding his marriage.

“Once again, I bow my head in apology. Even my close acquaintances suggested breaking up, saying, ‘Think of your image.’ I felt frustrated. My wife did not choose her parents, so how can I say we should break up because of her parents’ issues?”

He added: “There’s a promise I made to my wife Lee Da-in before and after our marriage. ‘In the future, let’s live while paying back.’ We will look after places that need help and look into ones in even greater need. We will keep this resolution regardless of malicious comments.”

He went on to assure fans that he will be using the congratulatory money from his wedding to support underprivileged children.

“I won't ask you to bless my marriage. Just please watch over us. I will live and share with Lee Da-in. I believe that is the best that I can do.”

The singer-actor is set to perform in Singapore on Jun 14 for his The Dreamers’ Dream – Chapter 2 concert.