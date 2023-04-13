Actor Lee Seung-gi addresses controversy surrounding his marriage in two-part Instagram post
The Mouse actor wrote two statements to address the rumours surrounding his wife Lee Da-in and her parents.
Days after his wedding, South Korean star Lee Seung-gi has taken to Instagram to address the issues surrounding his former agency, Hook Entertainment, his marriage with actress Lee Da-in and more.
In a two-part post uploaded on Wednesday (Apr 12), the Vagabond actor first addressed what he claims to be false news regarding his in-laws. According to media site Soompi, he took issue with reports claiming that Lee Da-in’s father had embezzled 26 billion won (US$19.6 million).
“This is clear misinformation. I don’t know where these reporters and YouTubers collected this information but it is completely groundless content. Lee Da-in’s parents have filed a complaint to the Press Arbitration Commission against the five media outlets that reported this news. The reporters could not prove anything. And the Press Arbitration Commission has requested corrective reports from these outlets,” he elaborated.
Lee Seung-gi then went on to accuse his former agency of gaslighting him, claiming that they once told him a reporter was investigating Lee Da-in’s father and they “had a hard time stopping the article from coming out”.
However, after coincidentally meeting that reporter, Lee Seung-gi learnt it was Hook Entertainment who requested for the slander against Lee Da-in’s father.
In the final part of his statement, Lee Seung-gi addressed his fans and the backlash surrounding his marriage.
“Once again, I bow my head in apology. Even my close acquaintances suggested breaking up, saying, ‘Think of your image.’ I felt frustrated. My wife did not choose her parents, so how can I say we should break up because of her parents’ issues?”
He added: “There’s a promise I made to my wife Lee Da-in before and after our marriage. ‘In the future, let’s live while paying back.’ We will look after places that need help and look into ones in even greater need. We will keep this resolution regardless of malicious comments.”
He went on to assure fans that he will be using the congratulatory money from his wedding to support underprivileged children.
“I won't ask you to bless my marriage. Just please watch over us. I will live and share with Lee Da-in. I believe that is the best that I can do.”
The singer-actor is set to perform in Singapore on Jun 14 for his The Dreamers’ Dream – Chapter 2 concert.