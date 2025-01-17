Actor Pierre Png joins GOLD 905 from Jan 20, hosting morning show with Vernetta Lopez and Mike Kasem

Veteran local actor Pierre Png will be joining Mediacorp’s GOLD 905 lineup starting Jan 20.

Png will be hosting alongside Mike Kasem and Vernetta Lopez on the morning show LIVE! with Mike & Vernetta, every Monday and Tuesday from 8am to 10am, as part of their morning show timebelt from 6am to 10am.

It will be Png’s first time as a radio DJ, having been a celebrated actor for over 25 years. He's best known for playing Michael Teo in Hollywood film Crazy Rich Asians and Phua Chu Beng in local sitcom Phua Chu Kang,

Incidentally, back in 2019, fellow Phua Chu Kang actor Gurmit Singh also tried his hand at being a radio DJ, joining the same morning show duo.

When asked why he decided to embark on this new adventure, Png told CNA Lifestyle: “I'm not one to sit still and wait for things to land onto my lap, so this opportunity came knocking on my door and my managers thought it'll be good to try something new."

He added: "Plus, I have fond memories growing up listening to the different radio stations."

What is Png most looking forward to when he debuts on Monday? “Learning how to engage the listeners using only my voice and keeping up with the Mike and Vern energy!”

“Based on my introduction and interactions with them so far, I think I'm going to be the decision maker if it comes down to a tie,” he quipped, adding that he was told to “relax and just be myself”.

And if he was able to choose what music he’d like to play on-air, Png said: “I would play soundtracks featured in movies with famous lines from the actors mixed into the song. Like Secret Garden by Bruce Springsteen in Jerry Maguire!”

The actor, who is married to former actress Andrea De Cruz, was first talent-spotted in the critically acclaimed local movie Forever Fever and went on to win Singapore’s nationwide talent search Fame Awards in 1998.

Png, the owner of restaurant-bar, Tipsy Flamingo, at Raffles City, has since earned Best Actor accolades at the Star Awards 2014 and the Asian Television Award 2015. He has also starred in popular local shows like The Little Nyonya, In Pursuit Of Peace and Rouge.

But his radio debut won't mark the end of the Mediacorp artiste’s acting career.

“Acting has always been my first love. Right now, I’m working on a production,” he said. “I'm always looking for opportunities to better myself.”