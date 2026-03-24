Singaporean actor Richie Koh receives Bright Star Award at film festival in Chicago

Singaporean actor Richie Koh has been honoured with the Bright Star Award at the 20th edition of the Asian Pop-Up Cinema Festival in Chicago, marking a milestone moment for the local star and Singapore cinema on the international stage.

The award was presented on Saturday (Mar 21) during the US premiere screening of the Singapore film A Good Child at AMC NewCity 14. The screening was attended by Koh and the film’s director Ong Kuo Sin, who introduced the film and took part in a post-screening Q&A with the audience.

The Bright Star Award recognises emerging talents in the early or mid stages of their careers who have made a notable impact in the industry and show strong potential for future achievements.