Singaporean actor Richie Koh receives Bright Star Award at film festival in Chicago
The actor received the award at the 20th edition of the Asian Pop-Up Cinema Festival in Chicago, where the Singapore film A Good Child, where Koh takes on the role of a drag queen, had its US premiere.
Singaporean actor Richie Koh has been honoured with the Bright Star Award at the 20th edition of the Asian Pop-Up Cinema Festival in Chicago, marking a milestone moment for the local star and Singapore cinema on the international stage.
The award was presented on Saturday (Mar 21) during the US premiere screening of the Singapore film A Good Child at AMC NewCity 14. The screening was attended by Koh and the film’s director Ong Kuo Sin, who introduced the film and took part in a post-screening Q&A with the audience.
The Bright Star Award recognises emerging talents in the early or mid stages of their careers who have made a notable impact in the industry and show strong potential for future achievements.
In A Good Child, Koh portrays a drag queen navigating questions of identity while grappling with family expectations.
Speaking during his acceptance speech, Koh expressed pride in bringing the film to American audiences.
“I’m very proud that this film has the opportunity to come to Chicago,” he said. Referring to Ong, he added, “we are very proud to share this film with you guys. It’s something that’s close to our hearts. And we hope this film will impact [you] in a way that when you all leave the theatre later, [you] will think a little bit about your lives."
The screening also marks the film’s US premiere and the only Singapore title featured at this year’s festival.
Now in its 20th year, the Asian Pop-Up Cinema Festival showcases films from across Asia and the Asian diaspora. The 2026 lineup includes titles such as Cambodia’s Becoming Human, Malaysia’s Pavane For An Infant, and Thailand’s A Useful Ghost, alongside nine films from Japan, seven from Hong Kong, five from South Korea, and three each from China and Taiwan.