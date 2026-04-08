Actor Romeo Tan nearly quit acting after being scolded by director on set

Getting scolded by a director is nothing unusual in showbiz but for it to make the actor consider quitting acting? That’s a different story.

In a recent interview, Singaporean actor Romeo Tan, who was joined by actress Carrie Wong, recalled the project in which he received the harshest criticism in his 16-year acting career.

“I think it's The Journey: Tumultuous Times,” said the 40-year-old, who played a villainous lawyer in the 2014 Mediacorp series.

And you know it must have been bad when Wong, who was present that day, still remembers it vividly – even 11 years on.

“Oh my god, I was there,” exclaimed the actress, who also had her breakout role as Tang Shui Mei in the series. Her performance as a newcomer earned her nominations for Best Supporting Actress and Best Newcomer at the Star Awards 2015.

According to Wong, it was her very first day on set. Eager to learn, she had arrived early, hoping to observe and pick up pointers.

“I was so traumatised,” she added. “Because Romeo got scolded so badly by the director!”

The outburst shook Wong so much that she immediately stepped aside to review her script again. (Who knows, maybe that moment even pushed her to deliver such a standout performance.)

If Wong still remembers it so clearly, you can only imagine how it felt for Tan.

“The director even threw my script,” he recalled, adding that the director was so upset he shouted, “Let’s just stop filming.”

“Do you know how scary that feeling is? I did consider quitting at that time,” he revealed.

Thankfully, Tan pushed through and look how far he’s come since.

Both Mediacorp stars will be receiving their All-Time Favourite Artiste awards at the 2026 Star Awards on Apr 19.

Catch the Star Awards 2026 Backstage Live on Apr 19, streaming from 3.30pm to 10pm on mewatch and the Mediacorp Entertainment YouTube Channel. The Walk of Fame takes place from 5pm to 6.30pm and will air on mewatch, Channel 8, Channel U and the Mediacorp Entertainment YouTube Channel.

This will be followed by the Star Awards 2026 Live Show from 7pm to 10pm, broadcast on mewatch, Channel 8, Channel U and the Mediacorp Entertainment YouTube Channel.

This story was originally published in 8Days.

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