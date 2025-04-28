Harry Potter actor Rupert Grint confirms birth of second child

Grint and Groome's baby news broke when they were spotted out and about in Hampstead, North London, with their newborn bundled in a blanket.

In photos obtained by British tabloid newspaper The Sun online, Grint smiled broadly as he held the baby during a family walk, for which he dressed in all black.

Groome, wearing sunglasses, smiled at the tot and planted a kiss on her forehead.

The Servant actor previously admitted he never stops worrying about his daughter and parenting has made him a "bit of a hypochondriac".

He told People magazine: "I think becoming a dad forces you to discover things, and now I'm a bit of a hypochondriac. Having a baby, you're worried about her at all times. Everything seems dangerous."