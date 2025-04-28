Harry Potter actor Rupert Grint confirms birth of second child
The baby's name is Goldie.
Actor Rupert Grint has confirmed the birth of his second child. The Harry Potter actor and partner Georgia Groome were pictured in London on Sunday (Apr 27) out for a walk with a newborn.
The 36-year-old star – who already has four-year-old Wednesday with the Angus, Thongs And Perfect Snogging actress – has showed off a partial glimpse of the baby and revealed the tot's name to be Goldie.
Sharing a photo of the baby who was wearing a onesie with Goldie embroidered on it and a grey cardigan, Grint wrote: "‘Secret Child Slightly Revealed’ Introducing Goldie G. Grint. A 10/10 baby (so far)."
Grint and Groome's baby news broke when they were spotted out and about in Hampstead, North London, with their newborn bundled in a blanket.
In photos obtained by British tabloid newspaper The Sun online, Grint smiled broadly as he held the baby during a family walk, for which he dressed in all black.
Groome, wearing sunglasses, smiled at the tot and planted a kiss on her forehead.
The Servant actor previously admitted he never stops worrying about his daughter and parenting has made him a "bit of a hypochondriac".
He told People magazine: "I think becoming a dad forces you to discover things, and now I'm a bit of a hypochondriac. Having a baby, you're worried about her at all times. Everything seems dangerous."