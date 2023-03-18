Actress Charlene Choi’s viral photo with Jackie Chan, Tony Leung, Andy Lau, Jacky Cheung and Nick Cheung

Charlene Choi is one of Hong Kong's biggest stars but that doesn't mean she is opposed to fangirling over her idols.



At the Emperor Motion Pictures Tour on Tuesday (Mar 14), Choi, aka Ah Sa, had a field day rubbing shoulders with her fellow stars, which included Louis Koo and Nicholas Tse.

After the event, Choi took to her IG and Weibo page to post snaps from the day, including one that went viral.