Singaporean actress Eleanor Lee denies calling Chinese nationals ‘idiots’

She wrote, “I’m sorry to have caused so much controversy and taken up public resources. I was very shocked when I heard the recording. This was definitely not what I said.”

The second-gen star – whose mother is Taiwan-born Singapore TV host Quan Yifeng and father is actor Peter Yu – said, “I'm now 26 and have spent close to half my life in China. Here, I've received many opportunities and have been able to shine in a career that I love. I have absolute love and gratitude towards this land."

"As to why I did not immediately stand up [to the allegations] is because we were still sorting out the facts, hoping to give everyone a satisfactory answer."

"I also hope to prove my attitude with my actions and I welcome everyone to examine them moving forward."

Lee first gained prominence in China in 2015 after appearing in an Apple China commercial directed by award-winning Hong Kong film-maker Ann Hui.

She then pursued acting in China and studied at the prestigious Beijing Film Academy in 2017. Lee has starred in several Chinese TV series including Solaso Bistro (2017), My Poseidon (2019) and My Love, Enlighten Me (2020).