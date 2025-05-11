Singaporean actress Eleanor Lee denies calling Chinese nationals ‘idiots’
Singaporean actress Eleanor Lee has broken her silence on the online uproar related to a leaked audio clip allegedly of the 25-year-old making derogatory comments about Chinese nationals.
The furore began when a netizen claiming to be Lee’s former assistant released a 30-second audio recording on Chinese social media platform Weibo in April.
In the recording, a woman can be heard saying she is “doing this not for fame, but for money” and that “most people in China are idiots”.
Lee took to social media platforms Instagram, Weibo and Facebook on Sat (May 10) to clear the air.
She wrote, “I’m sorry to have caused so much controversy and taken up public resources. I was very shocked when I heard the recording. This was definitely not what I said.”
The second-gen star – whose mother is Taiwan-born Singapore TV host Quan Yifeng and father is actor Peter Yu – said, “I'm now 26 and have spent close to half my life in China. Here, I've received many opportunities and have been able to shine in a career that I love. I have absolute love and gratitude towards this land."
"As to why I did not immediately stand up [to the allegations] is because we were still sorting out the facts, hoping to give everyone a satisfactory answer."
"I also hope to prove my attitude with my actions and I welcome everyone to examine them moving forward."
Lee first gained prominence in China in 2015 after appearing in an Apple China commercial directed by award-winning Hong Kong film-maker Ann Hui.
She then pursued acting in China and studied at the prestigious Beijing Film Academy in 2017. Lee has starred in several Chinese TV series including Solaso Bistro (2017), My Poseidon (2019) and My Love, Enlighten Me (2020).
Lee also fronted the Chinese movie The Enchanting Phantom (2020), a remake of the 1987 Hong Kong film A Chinese Ghost Story in which she played the plum role of Nie Xiaoqian.
Lee is said to star in an upcoming Chinese period drama The Journey Of Legend. However, since the online furore, her name is believed to have been removed from the cast list.
The period drama is based on a novel by Malaysia-born author Woon Swee Oan, in which Lee plays one of the main characters, Tang Fang, alongside Chinese actor Cheng Yi and Chinese actress Gulnazar Bextiyar.
The Journey Of Legend wrapped up filming in October 2024. While its official premiere date has yet to be announced, netizens are speculating that the airing of the drama may be affected by the hubbub.