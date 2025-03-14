Actress Kiki Lim leaves Mediacorp after 5 years: 'Here's to new beginnings'

Singer-actress Kiki Lim has parted ways with Mediacorp after five years. The 22-year-old announced the news in an Instagram post on Wednesday (Mar 12), saying: “After five incredible years at Mediacorp, the time has come for me to move on to the next chapter of my journey.”

The 2019 Star Search alum added that she was immensely grateful for all the opportunities the company had given her to grow, learn and connect with many talented individuals.

“The experiences I’ve gained and the memories I’ve made will always hold a special place in my heart,” she said, adding that she will always be thankful for talent management agency The Celebrity Agency, as well as Mediacorp.

"To everyone who has supported me – thank you. Your encouragement has meant the world to me. As I take this next step, I'm excited to explore new opportunities," she continued. “Here’s to new beginnings.”

Lim’s artiste friends including Chantalle Ng, Zhang Ze Tong, Lee Teng and Benjamin Tan wished her well in the comments to her post.

Lim began acting when she was 11 with a lead role in Channel 8’s children's drama Little Detective. She has since starred in multiple series including Last Madame (2019), All Around You (2020), Live Your Dreams (2021), Home Again (2022) and Family Ties (2023). She has also released two extended play (EP) albums.