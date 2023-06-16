Two-time Oscar winner Glenda Jackson, who mixed acting with politics, dies at 87
According to her agent, she had recently completed filming The Great Escaper with Michael Caine.
Glenda Jackson, a two-time Academy Award-winning performer who had a second career in politics as a British lawmaker, has died at 87.
Jackson's agent Lionel Larner said she died Thursday (Jun 15) at her home in London after a short illness.
“She recently completed filming The Great Escaper in which she co-starred with Michael Caine," he said.
Jackson was one of the biggest British stars of the 1960s and 70s, and won two Academy Awards, for Women In Love and A Touch of Class.
She then went into politics, was elected to Parliament and spent 23 years as a Labour Party lawmaker.
She returned to acting after leaving Parliament and had some of her most acclaimed roles, including the title character in Shakespeare's King Lear.