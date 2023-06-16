Logo
Two-time Oscar winner Glenda Jackson, who mixed acting with politics, dies at 87
According to her agent, she had recently completed filming The Great Escaper with Michael Caine. 

FILE - In this May 6, 2019 file photo, Glenda Jackson attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Camp: Notes on Fashion" exhibition on in New York. Glenda Jackson, a double Academy Award-winning performer who had a long second career as a British lawmaker, has died at 87. Jackson's agent Lionel Larner said she died Thursday, June 15, 2023 at her home in London after a short illness. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

16 Jun 2023 09:24AM
Glenda Jackson, a two-time Academy Award-winning performer who had a second career in politics as a British lawmaker, has died at 87.

Jackson's agent Lionel Larner said she died Thursday (Jun 15) at her home in London after a short illness.

“She recently completed filming The Great Escaper in which she co-starred with Michael Caine," he said.

FILE - British actress Glenda Jackson, Oscar and television award winner for her part as Queen Elizabeth I, is again Elizabeth of England, shown May 13, 1971 at Shepperton Studios, Middlesex, England for a new film Hal Wallis's production of Mary Queen of Scots. (AP Photo/Bob Dear, File)

Jackson was one of the biggest British stars of the 1960s and 70s, and won two Academy Awards, for Women In Love and A Touch of Class.

She then went into politics, was elected to Parliament and spent 23 years as a Labour Party lawmaker.

She returned to acting after leaving Parliament and had some of her most acclaimed roles, including the title character in Shakespeare's King Lear.

Source: AP/sr

