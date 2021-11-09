Videos of Adele, Linkin Park stopping shows to check on fans go viral after Astroworld tragedy

Following the deadly stampede at the Astroworld music festival headlined by rapper Travis Scott on Nov 5 where eight concertgoers died, videos of musicians who stopped their concerts once they saw that their fans in the audience were in trouble have gone viral.

The first to circulate on Twitter over the weekend was that of rap-rock group Linkin Park. In the clip, singer Mike Shinoda could be seen urging the crowd to practise “safety first”.

“We got to look out for safety first, for real. Nobody gets hurt, that’s number one,” Shinoda said.

Bandmate Chester Bennington then asked, “Let’s go over it one more time: When someone falls, what do you do?” to which the crowd responded, “Pick them up”.