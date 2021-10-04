Is a new Adele album on the way? Fans seem to think so
Fans are speculating that the Grammy Award-winning singer is releasing a new album because of the number 30 popping up in signs spotted around the world.
It’s been six years since Adele’s last album and fans are speculating that a new release may be on the way.
What's tipping them off? It has something to do with the number 30 popping up on buildings around the world including Dubai, Ireland, France, Italy and the US, as reported by social media users.
The singer hasn’t officially announced a new album but the number 30 fits the pattern of her naming her albums after her age, namely, 25 (released in 2015), 21 (released in 2011) and 19 (released in 2008).
Dublin music station FM104 posted a video of a building with the number 30 on its side and captioned the post: “Hello… @Adele is it you?”
The Grammy Award-winning singer is now 33 years old but on her 31st birthday, she wrote on Instagram that her 30th year was very trying, but “I’m owning it and trying my hardest to lean into it all”.
She also added: “30 will be a drum n bass record to spite you.”
Adele finalised her divorce from ex-husband Simon Konecki in April this year. They separated in April 2019 when she was 30 years old. The couple have shared custody of their son, Angelo.
When asked last year on social media if she had new music coming out, Adele responded by saying, “Corona ain’t over. I’m quarantining. Wear a mask and be patient”.