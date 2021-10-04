Is a new Adele album on the way? Fans seem to think so

It’s been six years since Adele’s last album and fans are speculating that a new release may be on the way.

What's tipping them off? It has something to do with the number 30 popping up on buildings around the world including Dubai, Ireland, France, Italy and the US, as reported by social media users.

The singer hasn’t officially announced a new album but the number 30 fits the pattern of her naming her albums after her age, namely, 25 (released in 2015), 21 (released in 2011) and 19 (released in 2008).

Dublin music station FM104 posted a video of a building with the number 30 on its side and captioned the post: “Hello… @Adele is it you?”