Singer Adele in tears over last-minute postponement of Las Vegas shows

“I’m so sorry but my show ain’t ready,” said the 33-year-old singer. “We tried absolutely everything that we can to put it together in time and for it to be good enough for you but we've been absolutely destroyed by delivery delays and COVID. Half my crew, half my team are down with COVID – they still are.”

She added: "It's been impossible to finish the show – and I can't give you what I have right now. I'm gutted. I'm gutted. I'm sorry it's so last minute, we've been awake for over 30 hours now trying to figure it out. We've run out of time."

The dates will be rescheduled and Adele said they were working to get the show “to where it’s supposed to be”.

The singer released her album, titled 30, late November, which shot straight to the No 1 position on the Billboard albums chart. It has since spent seven weeks in that position.