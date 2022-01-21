Logo
Singer Adele in tears over last-minute postponement of Las Vegas shows
Singer Adele in tears over last-minute postponement of Las Vegas shows

The Easy On Me singer explained that the show, a residency at the Colosseum at Caesers Palace, just wasn't ready, and that they had faced setbacks such as delivery delays and half her team being sick with COVID-19. 

Adele was in tears as she announced the postponement of her Las Vegas residency. (Photo: Instagram/adele)

Siti Rohani
21 Jan 2022 09:20AM (Updated: 21 Jan 2022 09:20AM)
Adele’s much-anticipated residency in Las Vegas has been rescheduled and the singer was visibly distraught as she made the announcement in a tear-filled video on Thursday (Jan 20).

Weekends With Adele was slated to run from Jan 21 to Apr 16 at the Colosseum at Caesers Palace with the Easy On Me singer performing two concerts each weekend.

Adele explained in her video that they faced a lot of setbacks, including delivery delays and half her team sick with COVID-19.

“I’m so sorry but my show ain’t ready,” said the 33-year-old singer. “We tried absolutely everything that we can to put it together in time and for it to be good enough for you but we've been absolutely destroyed by delivery delays and COVID. Half my crew, half my team are down with COVID – they still are.”

She added: "It's been impossible to finish the show – and I can't give you what I have right now. I'm gutted. I'm gutted. I'm sorry it's so last minute, we've been awake for over 30 hours now trying to figure it out. We've run out of time."

The dates will be rescheduled and Adele said they were working to get the show “to where it’s supposed to be”.

The singer released her album, titled 30, late November, which shot straight to the No 1 position on the Billboard albums chart. It has since spent seven weeks in that position. 

Source: CNA/sr

