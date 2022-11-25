Adidas launches probe into misconduct allegations against rapper Kanye West

Adidas on Thursday (Nov 24) said it has launched an investigation into allegations of inappropriate behaviour by Kanye West, after the German sporting goods maker last month ended its partnership with the rapper and fashion designer.

Adidas said it initiated the probe after receiving an anonymous letter making several allegations against the musician, who now goes by Ye.

The investigation follows a report by Rolling Stone magazine that detailed alleged incidents of inappropriate behaviour by Ye towards staff and prospective employees. Rolling Stone cited interviews with more than two dozen former Yeezy and Adidas staff.

Rolling Stone reported claims that the rapper played pornography to Adidas staff in meetings, and discussed porn and showed an intimate photo of ex-wife Kim Kardashian in job interviews.

And citing unnamed former staff, the Rolling Stone report also alleged the rapper used intimidation tactics with employees, which were often directed towards women.

It said former members of the team involved in “Yeezy” – the product line designed with the rapper – had released a letter alleging Adidas executives were aware of the behaviour, which went on for years, but had turned a "blind eye" and "turned their moral compass off".

In the letter, the ex-Yeezy employees urged Adidas to address “the toxic and chaotic environment that Kanye West created”.

“It is currently not clear whether the accusations made in an anonymous letter are true,” Adidas said in a statement.

"However, we take these allegations very seriously and have taken the decision to launch an independent investigation of the matter immediately to address the allegations."

Ye could not be immediately be reached for comment. News of the probe was first reported by the Financial Times on Thursday.

According to the Financial Times, Germany's third-largest asset manager, Union Investment, wrote to Adidas on Thursday asking for more information about the claims.

Union Investment did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

Ye has courted controversy in recent months by publicly ending major corporate tie-ups and making outbursts on social media against other celebrities. His Twitter and Instagram accounts were restricted, with the social media platforms removing some of his posts that users condemned as antisemitic.