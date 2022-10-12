Prosecutors drop charges against Adnan Syed in Serial podcast case

Prosecutors dropped charges against Adnan Syed on Tuesday (Oct 11) in the 1999 killing of Hae Min Lee after additional DNA testing excluded him as a suspect in a case chronicled by the hit podcast Serial.

Marilyn Mosby, the state’s attorney for the city of Baltimore, said her office would continue to pursue justice for Lee but that it had closed its case against Syed, who spent 23 years in prison for the killing. She said the decision was made after additional DNA testing excluded Syed as a suspect in the strangulation of Lee, whom Syed had dated.

“This case is over. There are no more appeals necessary,” Mosby said during a news conference.

She said her office decided to drop the charges after receiving the results on Friday of DNA testing on Lee's skirt, pantyhose, jacket and shoes that was conducted using a more modern technique than when evidence in the case was first tested. Although no DNA was recovered from the skirt, pantyhose or jacket, some was recovered from Lee's shoes, “and most compellingly, Adnan Syed, his DNA was excluded”, she said.

Mosby said that even though her administration wasn't responsible for the pain inflicted on Hae Min Lee's family or the wrongful conviction of Syed, “as a representative of the institution, it is my responsibility to acknowledge and to apologise to the family of Hae Min Lee and Adnan Syed”.

She also said her office "will continue to utilise every available resource to prosecute whoever is responsible for the death of Hae Min Lee”.

Syed's attorney Erica Suter celebrated the news, noting that Syed wasn't ready yet to speak about it publicly.

“Today’s the day that Adnan Syed and his loved ones have been waiting for 23 long years,” Suter said during a Zoom call with reporters. “The results of the DNA testing excluded Adnan and confirm what Adnan and his supporters have always known: That Adnan Syed is innocent. The state of Maryland has dropped the charges. Adnan Syed is free.”

Suter, an assistant public defender and the director of the University of Baltimore Law School’s Innocence Project Clinic, said Syed's legal team would begin working with the state's attorney's office as soon as possible to formally certify his innocence. She said it was premature to say whether they would seek compensation for wrongful conviction.