South Korean label Ador holding auditions in Singapore on Mar 28 for new K-pop boy band

Boys, it’s time to make your K-pop dreams come true. Ador, a subsidiary record label under K-pop titan Hybe, is holding auditions to find its next boy band right at our doorstep.

On Tuesday (Mar 3), the label announced global auditions in 11 cities around the world, including Singapore.

The auditions in Singapore will be held on Mar 28 at 6pm at K-pop and hip-hop performing dance school, DF Academy. Its outlets are located in Tampines, Ang Mo Kio and Jurong East.