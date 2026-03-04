South Korean label Ador holding auditions in Singapore on Mar 28 for new K-pop boy band
Online applications are now open for all males born after 2007 to submit any content that showcases their talents, including singing, dancing, rapping and vlogging.
Boys, it’s time to make your K-pop dreams come true. Ador, a subsidiary record label under K-pop titan Hybe, is holding auditions to find its next boy band right at our doorstep.
On Tuesday (Mar 3), the label announced global auditions in 11 cities around the world, including Singapore.
The auditions in Singapore will be held on Mar 28 at 6pm at K-pop and hip-hop performing dance school, DF Academy. Its outlets are located in Tampines, Ang Mo Kio and Jurong East.
Applications are now open for all males born in 2007 or later. Those interested can apply by submitting any content that showcases their talents – including singing, dancing, rapping, acting, songwriting/composing, vlogging, or photography. Group applications are allowed, but each member must apply individually.
Online submissions will close three days before the in-person audition held on Mar 28. Entries are to be made on adoraudition.world.
Ador said in a statement: “All applicants who apply online will have an opportunity to attend an in-person audition. Rather than focusing on technical skills or following trends, we plan to identify raw talent with innate appeal and potential."
The other cities where auditions will take place are: Seoul, Busan, Osaka, Tokyo, Vancouver, New York, Toronto, Los Angeles, Sydney, and Melbourne.