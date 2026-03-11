Singaporean actor Adrian Pang to play Mr Miyagi in UK run of The Karate Kid musical

Singaporean actor Adrian Pang will soon be waxing on and waxing off as he takes on the role of the iconic karate master Mr Miyagi – played by the late Pat Morita in the original movie – in the upcoming production of The Karate Kid – The Musical.

On Tuesday (Mar 10), organisers of the musical’s UK tour announced the cast for the production. Joining Pang are Gibraltarian teen actor Gino Ochello as Daniel LaRusso – the role originally portrayed by Ralph Macchio – and British actress Abigail Amin as Ali Mills, a character first played by Elisabeth Shue.

Over at rival dojo Cobra Kai's side are British actor Joe Simmons as Johnny Lawrence and Matt Mills as John Kreese.