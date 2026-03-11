Singaporean actor Adrian Pang to play Mr Miyagi in UK run of The Karate Kid musical
On Tuesday (Mar 10), organisers for the UK tour of The Karate Kid – The Musical announced its cast members, which include Singaporean actor Adrian Pang.
Singaporean actor Adrian Pang will soon be waxing on and waxing off as he takes on the role of the iconic karate master Mr Miyagi – played by the late Pat Morita in the original movie – in the upcoming production of The Karate Kid – The Musical.
On Tuesday (Mar 10), organisers of the musical’s UK tour announced the cast for the production. Joining Pang are Gibraltarian teen actor Gino Ochello as Daniel LaRusso – the role originally portrayed by Ralph Macchio – and British actress Abigail Amin as Ali Mills, a character first played by Elisabeth Shue.
Over at rival dojo Cobra Kai's side are British actor Joe Simmons as Johnny Lawrence and Matt Mills as John Kreese.
With a runtime of two and a half hours, the UK run of The Karate Kid – The Musical will begin at New Wimbledon Theatre in London on Apr 28. The production will then have stops in the likes of Manchester, Leeds and Liverpool.
The show will then head to Toronto, Canada, from September to November, ahead of a planned West End run.
The original Karate Kid movie was released in 1984 and follows teenager Daniel LaRusso, who struggles to adjust after moving to a new town and then becomes the target of bullies skilled in karate. With guidance from his handyman Mr Miyagi, a karate expert, Daniel eventually takes on his rivals in a high-stakes tournament.
The film’s success launched a long-running franchise that continues to this day, with the latest entry being 2025’s Karate Kid: Legends, with Ralph Macchio and Jackie Chan reprising their roles as Daniel LaRusso and Mr Han.
Pang is also the co-artistic director of Singapore theatre company Pangdemonium, which he co-runs with his wife Tracie Pang. In February, the company announced it will close at the end of 2026 after a 16-year run.