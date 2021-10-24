Vasantham drama Adukku Veetu Annasamy returns for Season 2
The Tamil drama about two families who make the transition from kampong to HDB living, along with its disagreements and feuds, returns for a second season on Sunday (Oct 24).
Adukku Veetu Annasamy, Mediacorp Vasantham’s Tamil drama about two families who move from kampong to HDB living, returns for a second run.
Where the first season was set in the early 70s and revolved around how the families survived their new neighbourhood, this one, called Adukku Veetu Annasamy 2: 80s Lootty! moves 10 years forward into – you guessed it – the 80s.
It’s a new era in a new neighbourhood, with new neighbours.
The cast of laugh-a-minute characters makes a comeback. Annasamy (played by V. Mohan) is now retired but doesn’t know what to do with his time. Kokilavani (Udaya Soundari) has become a singing sensation but can’t handle stardom. And Rajendran (Jaynesh Isuran) is now married but can’t seem to find peace in his life.
The series comprises 36 episodes and two special telemovies. Fans can catch the 1.5-hour telemovie premiere, which kicks off the entire series, on Sunday (Oct 24) at 9pm.
After that, mark your calendars for each 30-minute episode, starting Monday (Oct 25) at 9pm. These air on Mondays through Thursdays, ending on Dec 30.
The second telemovie, which is an hour long, will air on Deepavali on Nov 4, at 7.30pm. (Psst, keep an eye out for Patricia Mok.)
Mok is just one of a cast of multi-racial characters, including Alaric Tay and Jerry Hoh, who feature throughout the production, reflecting our Singaporean community. Others actors from Mediacorp Channel 5, Channel 8 and Suria appear as well.
Watch Adukku Veetu Annasamy 2: 80s Lootty! on Mediacorp Vasantham and on meWATCH.