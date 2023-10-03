K-pop group Aespa collaborating with Crocs on new collection that's dropping soon

According to Crocs' official Instagram page, each Aespa Stomp Clog comes with a member photo card, which is great news for collectors.

News of this release comes days after an X user leaked the collaboration on their profile, posting photos of the shoes and a selfie photo card of Aespa member Winter. As of writing, there is no word on the price of the items in this collection.

The good news, however, is that fans won't have to wait too long to find out.