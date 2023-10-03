K-pop group Aespa collaborating with Crocs on new collection that's dropping soon
Fans can expect themed shoes and charms in this collaboration which is slated to be released on Oct 3.
Crocs is continuing their streak of eye-catching collaborations. Weeks after releasing their viral Shrek Crocs, the American footwear company has taken things to the Next Level and announced that they have collaborated with K-pop girl group Aespa on a new collection.
Slated to be released on Oct 3 (US time), the Aespa x Crocs collaboration will comprise Stomp Clogs lined with faux fur and decked in Aespa's cyan-sky blue colourway, and Aespa-themed Jibbitz (Crocs' signature charms).
According to Crocs' official Instagram page, each Aespa Stomp Clog comes with a member photo card, which is great news for collectors.
News of this release comes days after an X user leaked the collaboration on their profile, posting photos of the shoes and a selfie photo card of Aespa member Winter. As of writing, there is no word on the price of the items in this collection.
The good news, however, is that fans won't have to wait too long to find out.
Comprising members Karina, Giselle, Winter and Ningning, Aespa debuted in November 2020 with the song Black Mamba and have since become one of the most successful K-pop girl groups. Some of the group's signature songs include Next Level, Savage and Girls – all of which have performed exceptionally well in South Korea.
Aespa recently concluded their first world tour Synk: Hyper Line, which saw them performing in London's The O2 and Tokyo Dome.