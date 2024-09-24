K-pop groups Aespa and Illit to drop new mini albums on the same day
Aespa and Illit will be releasing their fifth and second mini albums, respectively, on Oct 21.
Oct 21 is set to be a good day for K-pop fans as popular girl groups Aespa and Illit will be dropping their fifth and second mini albums, respectively. Both releases will be out at 5pm Singapore time.
Aespa's new mini album – and title track – is called Whiplash and will have six songs of various genres. Whiplash comes five months after the release of Aespa's first full-length studio album Armageddon which spawned the hit song Supernova.
Illit's new album is called I'll Like You, and comes seven months after the group's debut release Super Real Me – which produced the viral single Magnetic. As part of I'll Like You's release, Illit will stage a fan showcase on Oct 23 at the Seoul Olympic Park Olympic Hall.
This has been a milestone year for Aespa and Illit as both Supernova and Magnetic dominated music charts worldwide. Supernova is currently the longest-charting No 1 song on the South Korean music platform Melon. Magnetic, on the other hand, amassed over 400 million streams on Spotify within 176 days – making it the fastest debut single from a K-pop group to do so.
October will also see new albums from other popular K-pop groups including Seventeen and Itzy, who recently welcomed back its member Lia after a long hiatus.