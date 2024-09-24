K-pop groups Aespa and Illit to drop new mini albums on the same day

Illit's new album is called I'll Like You, and comes seven months after the group's debut release Super Real Me – which produced the viral single Magnetic. As part of I'll Like You's release, Illit will stage a fan showcase on Oct 23 at the Seoul Olympic Park Olympic Hall.

This has been a milestone year for Aespa and Illit as both Supernova and Magnetic dominated music charts worldwide. Supernova is currently the longest-charting No 1 song on the South Korean music platform Melon. Magnetic, on the other hand, amassed over 400 million streams on Spotify within 176 days – making it the fastest debut single from a K-pop group to do so.

October will also see new albums from other popular K-pop groups including Seventeen and Itzy, who recently welcomed back its member Lia after a long hiatus.