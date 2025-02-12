SM Entertainment to take legal action against those distributing 'false video footage' of K-pop girl group Aespa

The agency's statement read: "We would like to inform you of the progress of legal action against malicious posts and comments containing defamation, insults, sexual harassment, etc, regarding our artiste Aespa.

"We have collected evidence of malicious posts and comments about Aespa through reports from fans and our own monitoring, and are currently responding by filing a complaint for insult, defamation and editing and distributing false video footage."

SM Entertainment revealed that many perpetrators have since been identified – with some receiving court dispositions.

The agency added: "We will continue to take strong measures and respond to those who post malicious posts, videos, images, etc, targeting Aespa, regardless of whether they are domestic or international. We will continue to do our best to protect the rights and interests of our artistes."