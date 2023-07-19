Check out top cosplayers, music performances and workshops at AFA Creators Super Fest Singapore 2023
The inaugural AFA Creators Super Fest Singapore will be held from Jul 22 to 23 at Singapore Expo.
Get up close and personal to your favourite content creators from the anime, comics and games (ACG) community this Saturday (Jul 22) and Sunday at AFA Creators Super Fest Singapore 2023 (AFA CSF).
Held at Hall 5, Singapore Expo, this inaugural event will feature over 350 creators from 15 countries, 38 top cosplayers, over 20 local and international acts and 16 free workshops.
“AFA CSF is a community-focused festival where established creators come together to exchange insights, share their experiences and inspire budding creators," said AFA CSF organiser Shawn Chin.
"The team is working hard to add the finishing touches to the festival and the support from the community to participate in this has well exceeded our expectations. We are energised to put together a strong showing for our first Singapore edition and welcome everyone from the region and beyond to join us in a world where passion comes to life."
Here are some of the activities fans can look forward to at this two-day event:
SUPER AKIBA STAGE
Meet some of the biggest talents from the ACG community on this stage as they partake in talk shows, performances and showcases.
Guests include Malaysian cosplayer Yingtze (one of the most popular cosplayers in the region, with over 350,000 followers); singer-wrestler Richard Magarey (more popularly known as Ladybeard) and music producer Masaharu Yamanouchi who has worked on hit anime shows such as the Monogatari Series, Sword Art Online and Kaguya-sama: Love Is War.
The full list of guests for Super Akiba Stage can be seen here.
CREATORS LAB
Aspiring content creators will get the rare opportunity to learn from the best at Creators Lab. These 16 workshops are free (with the cost of entry to the event) and cover a wide range of topics including building plastic kits, cosplay photography techniques, figurine sculpting and the basics of being a virtual YouTuber.
Speakers include Merryweather Media studio and project manager Cazz, Bandai Namco Studios' Luis Esteves and Taiwanese illustrator Krenz.
You can sign up for the free workshops at this link.
CREATORS HUB AND COSPLAY HUB
No ACG event is complete without merchandise booths and at AFA CSF, you can expect over 300 creators and cosplayers selling exclusive artwork, merchandise and apparel.
Popular creators who will be there include local illustration group Daiyaku and Malaysian artist Peach88.
The full list of guests at the Cosplay Hub can be seen here, while the full list of guests at the Creators Hub can be seen here.
Tickets for AFA Creators Super Fest Singapore 2023 on July 22 and 23 are now available at Ticketmaster, starting at S$19. Do note that you will need to redeem a wristband at Hall 3, Singapore Expo on your selected event day to enter the venue.