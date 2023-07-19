Check out top cosplayers, music performances and workshops at AFA Creators Super Fest Singapore 2023

Get up close and personal to your favourite content creators from the anime, comics and games (ACG) community this Saturday (Jul 22) and Sunday at AFA Creators Super Fest Singapore 2023 (AFA CSF).

Held at Hall 5, Singapore Expo, this inaugural event will feature over 350 creators from 15 countries, 38 top cosplayers, over 20 local and international acts and 16 free workshops.

“AFA CSF is a community-focused festival where established creators come together to exchange insights, share their experiences and inspire budding creators," said AFA CSF organiser Shawn Chin.

"The team is working hard to add the finishing touches to the festival and the support from the community to participate in this has well exceeded our expectations. We are energised to put together a strong showing for our first Singapore edition and welcome everyone from the region and beyond to join us in a world where passion comes to life."

Here are some of the activities fans can look forward to at this two-day event: