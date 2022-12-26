Ah Boys To Men's Joshua Tan and Zoen Tay got married on Boxing Day
And it's a wedding attended by his best buddies in show business, naturally.
When you and your band of brothers are in show business, you can be sure that your wedding will be quite a production – as is the case for Joshua Tan. Yup, the Ah Boys to Men actor just tied the knot with Zoen Tay, his fiancee of five years, on Dec 26.
Naturally, the wedding, held at Raffles Hotel, was attended by several of his Ah Boys co-stars such as Tosh Zhang, Charlie Goh, Maxi Lim, Wang Weiliang and Noah Yap.
The groom himself has curiously deleted all but a sponsored post for Love & Co. on his Instagram account – which, incidentally, features him and his new wife as the co-ambassadors of the jewellery brand.
But thanks to his buddies' social media posts, fans can be privy to his special day, including a BTO footage of Tan getting ready and toasting his friends before, as they say, let the show begin.
The 32 year old told Shin Min Daily News that they'd registered their marriage earlier and are in the process of moving into their new home.
Tan mentioned that he had initially wanted a wedding in Australia but had decided on keeping it local so that more people – about 250 guests were invited – can attend the event. Good thing he did.
Guests were treated to performances that kicked off with Tan making a grand entrance in a white tuxedo as he led his best men in black rapping behind him to the stage.
There was also a comedic number by Aden Tan, who brought Hi My Sweetheart’s mushroom-haired Lin Da Lang character into the ballroom.
Lending some romance to the day were Zhang’s and Yap’s acoustic rendition of Can You Feel The Love Tonight.
But certainly, the highlight of the wedding was the couple themselves, who wowed guests with two looks.
The first had Tan in that same white tuxedo and Tay in an ethereal, off-the-shoulder gown.
The second ensemble had the groom in a black tuxedo and the bride showing off a luxurious, sequined gown that is also worn off the shoulder.
Tuxedoes and gowns aside, the couple sure wears the look of love well.