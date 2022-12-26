Ah Boys To Men's Joshua Tan and Zoen Tay got married on Boxing Day

When you and your band of brothers are in show business, you can be sure that your wedding will be quite a production – as is the case for Joshua Tan. Yup, the Ah Boys to Men actor just tied the knot with Zoen Tay, his fiancee of five years, on Dec 26.

Naturally, the wedding, held at Raffles Hotel, was attended by several of his Ah Boys co-stars such as Tosh Zhang, Charlie Goh, Maxi Lim, Wang Weiliang and Noah Yap.

The groom himself has curiously deleted all but a sponsored post for Love & Co. on his Instagram account – which, incidentally, features him and his new wife as the co-ambassadors of the jewellery brand.

But thanks to his buddies' social media posts, fans can be privy to his special day, including a BTO footage of Tan getting ready and toasting his friends before, as they say, let the show begin.