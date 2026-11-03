Award-winning Singapore film Ah Girl gives a voice to children who grew up feeling unheard
Ah Girl has won numerous awards, including at the International Film Festival Rotterdam and the Singapore International Film Festival. Its director Ang Geck Geck Priscilla reflects on the decade-long journey and the personal experiences that shaped the film.
A young girl growing up in Singapore trying to make sense of her parents' separation and their messy lives might sound like a familiar story to many who grew up here.
But Singapore filmmaker Ang Geck Geck Priscilla has turned that seemingly simple premise into a deeply personal story about childhood, family and the desire to be seen, heard and loved by the adults closest to us.
Her debut feature, Ah Girl, follows a seven-year-old girl navigating her parents' separation in 1990s Singapore, while trying to understand emotions she is too young to put into words.
The film stars 10-year-old Ong Xuan Jing as Ah Girl; seven-year-old Sydney Wong as her younger sister Ah Tian; Carrie Wong and James Seah as their parents; and Doreen Toh as the grandmother who helps care for them.
After travelling to film festivals around the world, including Rotterdam and Toronto, Ah Girl is coming home. At a press conference on Monday (Nov 2), Ang and the cast reflected on the film's journey, which began more than a decade ago.
The film won the Youth Jury Award at the International Film Festival Rotterdam earlier this year and, most recently, Best Film in the Asian Feature Film Competition at the 37th Singapore International Film Festival's Silver Screen Awards on Oct 31.
It has also received three nominations at the Golden Horse Awards, including Best New Director for Ang and Best New Performer for Ong, who was seven when she filmed the movie.
Ang found the SGIFF win especially meaningful as she developed Ah Girl at the festival's Southeast Asian Film Lab in 2015.
"Bringing it back to Singapore feels especially emotional," she said at the press conference. "This is where the story began, and where SGIFF also first helped nurture it through its film lab in 2015.
"To return with the completed film and the Best Asian Feature Film award feels like coming full circle."
A 'SIMPLE' STORY THAT TOOK OVER A DECADE TO TELL
Ang first began developing the character while studying at Nanyang Technological University's School of Art, Design and Media. She subsequently explored the character through short films, including her 2012 award-winning short Broken Crayon, before working towards a feature-length production.
"A lot of people told us that this story is too simple – it's just about a young girl in Singapore," producer Charlyn Ng added at the press conference.
As it was Ang's first feature film, securing financing was also difficult as she had yet to build her reputation. The filmmaker eventually had to put much of her own money into the production while continuing to work on commercial projects and other jobs.
The project also suffered a major setback when a producer who had been expected to help bring it into production withdrew after Ang had waited around two years.
"The experience brought up feelings of abandonment that I realised I had carried since my childhood," Ang said while speaking separately to CNA Lifestyle. "I went into a very dark hole."
However, still determined to make the film, Ang returned to the script and began consulting family counsellors and child psychologists to better understand how children experience their parents' separation.
"I went to see a few counsellors – family counsellors and also child psychologists – just to find similar case studies and see how I could improve the script," she said. "But I surprised myself because I was the one who ended up getting counselled."
Ang, who grew up with divorced parents, said the sessions helped her recognise feelings and patterns she had not previously understood. It was also through counselling that she began to understand why she had felt such a strong need to tell Ah Girl's story.
"I realised why I wrote this script; it's my story that I really want to tell," she told CNA Lifestyle. "And through counselling and constant reworking, the script transformed from something dark into something hopeful – and it was healing for me."
GIVING A VOICE TO CHILDREN WHO FELT UNHEARD
Ang recalled feeling that adults did not always take children's feelings seriously, even when those children were deeply affected by the decisions being made around them.
"When I was young, I felt like the adults never took the kids very seriously," she said. "There were a lot of things I wanted to tell my parents, but I couldn't."
It was this desire to give children a voice that eventually drew her towards filmmaking.
Ah Girl's story is also about the lasting effects of childhood experiences and the possibility of breaking away from them.
"We cannot change what happened when we were little, but we can choose what we carry forward and what we do not want to repeat," Ang said.
James Seah, who plays Ah Girl's father, also saw the film as an exploration of how family experiences can shape future generations.
"It's about intergenerational trauma," he said. "What you observe as a kid, from your parents growing up, it sort of creates who you are growing up, and their trauma might pass down to you as well."
Seah explained that although his character may appear distant from his children, he is also struggling with his own circumstances and trying to survive.
Carrie Wong, who plays Ah Girl's mother, added that the film marked her first appearance on the big screen after a decade in television. She said the role was unlike those she had previously played and required her to step outside her comfort zone.
The film's 1994 setting also held a personal connection for Wong: It was the year she was born.
Meanwhile, Ong Xuan Jing, who plays the titular character, said she hoped the film would touch audiences' hearts.
A QUINTESSENTIALLY SINGAPORE STORY
Despite its distinctly Singaporean setting, Ah Girl continues to move audiences abroad.
Set in 1990s Singapore, the film draws on familiar details of the period, from the influence of Japanese pop culture on Singaporean Chinese families to the everyday experiences of children growing up in local HDB homes.
"Ah Girl's search for her own identity reflects a Singapore that was similarly negotiating its cultural influences and sense of self," Ang told CNA Lifestyle.
What surprised Ang is how viewers from different countries have connected with the film, even when they do not understand its language or cultural references.
At screenings around the world, audience members approached her to say that they recognised their own childhoods in Ah Girl's experiences.
"They recognise that feeling of being a child who just wants to be seen, heard and loved," Ang said. "Everyone wants to be heard and seen, and validated by their parents, right? When we were children, I think that emotion is very universal."
Ah Girl will continue to make appearances in film festivals, including in Yogyakarta, Indonesia. The film will be released in Singapore cinemas on Nov 19.