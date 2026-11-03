Award-winning Singapore film Ah Girl gives a voice to children who grew up feeling unheard

A young girl growing up in Singapore trying to make sense of her parents' separation and their messy lives might sound like a familiar story to many who grew up here.

But Singapore filmmaker Ang Geck Geck Priscilla has turned that seemingly simple premise into a deeply personal story about childhood, family and the desire to be seen, heard and loved by the adults closest to us.

Her debut feature, Ah Girl, follows a seven-year-old girl navigating her parents' separation in 1990s Singapore, while trying to understand emotions she is too young to put into words.

The film stars 10-year-old Ong Xuan Jing as Ah Girl; seven-year-old Sydney Wong as her younger sister Ah Tian; Carrie Wong and James Seah as their parents; and Doreen Toh as the grandmother who helps care for them.

After travelling to film festivals around the world, including Rotterdam and Toronto, Ah Girl is coming home. At a press conference on Monday (Nov 2), Ang and the cast reflected on the film's journey, which began more than a decade ago.

The film won the Youth Jury Award at the International Film Festival Rotterdam earlier this year and, most recently, Best Film in the Asian Feature Film Competition at the 37th Singapore International Film Festival's Silver Screen Awards on Oct 31.

It has also received three nominations at the Golden Horse Awards, including Best New Director for Ang and Best New Performer for Ong, who was seven when she filmed the movie.

Ang found the SGIFF win especially meaningful as she developed Ah Girl at the festival's Southeast Asian Film Lab in 2015.

"Bringing it back to Singapore feels especially emotional," she said at the press conference. "This is where the story began, and where SGIFF also first helped nurture it through its film lab in 2015.

"To return with the completed film and the Best Asian Feature Film award feels like coming full circle."

A 'SIMPLE' STORY THAT TOOK OVER A DECADE TO TELL