Singapore feature film Ah Girl wins award at International Film Festival Rotterdam
A Singapore feature film has brought home a top prize in one of the largest audience and industry-driven film festivals in the world. Ah Girl, a debut feature by Singaporean filmmaker Ang Geck Geck, won the Youth Jury Award at the 55th International Film Festival Rotterdam (IFFR). Running from Jan 29 to Feb 8 in the Netherlands, this award was presented by a panel of youths “for an outstanding festival film of their choice” across the festival, thus placing the film in the international spotlight.
The jury described the film as one that shines light on the shared nature of human experiences, including childhood, across cultures.
In a statement released by the festival, the jurors said: “The film is crafted with a refined eye and tells the stories of our main character brilliantly. A star performance of the main actresses immediately transports the viewer and the film envelops you like a warm hug from there. Through this film, we call upon the world to take our youngest friends more seriously. But, perhaps even more importantly, we point to the universality of human life and that the other side of the world is sometimes really not that different from what they know.”
Ah Girl was also placed in the festival’s Bright Future section, highlighting “feature-length debuts, characterised by original subject matter and an individual style”.
Set in 1990s Singapore, Ah Girl follows a seven-year-old who is navigating the highs and lows of childhood while caught between her separated parents. Ang channels her own memories and brings to life this 99-minute drama infused with situational comedy which explores the challenges of growing up and the irrationality of adult behaviour through a child’s eyes.
Child actor Ong Xuan Jing plays the titular character, with Sydney Wong, theatre actor Doreen Toh and Mediacorp artistes Carrie Wong and James Seah in supporting roles. This film is in Chinese and English.
Ang, who graduated from Nanyang Technological University’s School of Art, Design and Media in 2012, shared in Instagram and Facebook posts on Saturday (Feb 7) that she spent about a decade developing this project. She said the award was the “best (birthday) present” and reflected on the challenges of getting the film made, saying “[she] tried almost every producer in Singapore and was close to giving up.”
In an interview with Asian Movie Pulse, producer Charlyn Ng revealed that the team is currently seeking distribution for a theatrical release in Singapore. Ang also revealed plans to continue the Ah Girl's story as a trilogy, following the protagonist into adulthood.
Another Singapore title, Badak by filmmaker M Raihan Halim, was also selected for this year’s edition of the IFFR.
Other top award recipients include Variations On A Theme from South Africa, Netherlands and Qatar winning the coveted Tiger Competition, La Belle Annee from Sweden and Norway winning the Special Jury Award, and I Grew An Inch When My Father Died from the Philippines for the NETPAC Award.