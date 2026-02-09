Singapore feature film Ah Girl wins award at International Film Festival Rotterdam

A Singapore feature film has brought home a top prize in one of the largest audience and industry-driven film festivals in the world. Ah Girl, a debut feature by Singaporean filmmaker Ang Geck Geck, won the Youth Jury Award at the 55th International Film Festival Rotterdam (IFFR). Running from Jan 29 to Feb 8 in the Netherlands, this award was presented by a panel of youths “for an outstanding festival film of their choice” across the festival, thus placing the film in the international spotlight.

The jury described the film as one that shines light on the shared nature of human experiences, including childhood, across cultures.

In a statement released by the festival, the jurors said: “The film is crafted with a refined eye and tells the stories of our main character brilliantly. A star performance of the main actresses immediately transports the viewer and the film envelops you like a warm hug from there. Through this film, we call upon the world to take our youngest friends more seriously. But, perhaps even more importantly, we point to the universality of human life and that the other side of the world is sometimes really not that different from what they know.”

Ah Girl was also placed in the festival’s Bright Future section, highlighting “feature-length debuts, characterised by original subject matter and an individual style”.