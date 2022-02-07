Ah Girls Go Army: Yes, there will be a sequel and the release date 'will be announced soon'

It has been confirmed that Ah Girls Go Army – the latest film in Jack Neo’s Ah Boys To Men franchise – will have a sequel.

Responding to email queries from CNA Lifestyle, a spokesperson from mm2 Entertainment, the production company behind the film, replied that “the release date will be announced soon”.

The film, about the first group of women who has to serve NS in the future because there are not enough men, proved a box office hit, collecting S$1.67 million as of Monday (Feb 7), according to mm2.

Ah Girls Go Army opened on Feb 1, and taking into account four days of sneak previews, it hit the S$1 million mark at the local box office after just six days.

Director Neo posted a video on social media on Feb 3, celebrating the seven-figure goal. He also thanked supporters in the post.

The spokesperson also said in the email response that the reception to the movie was “mixed”.

Online commenters have called it out for perceived fat-shaming of a character played by actress Xixi Lim, while 8days.sg said in its review that “Beneath the seemingly progressive facade, it's aggressively regressive, especially in its unflattering depiction of women – juvenile, clueless and asinine”.

The film stars Apple Chan, Glenn Yong, Yang Guang Ke Le, Belle Chua and Xixi Lim.