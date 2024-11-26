Acclaimed Malaysian composer Ahmad Nawab, who composed Malaysia Truly Asia song, dies at age 92
The late musician is said to have "died peacefully" at his home in Gombak, Malaysia.
Acclaimed Malaysian composer Ahmad Nawab, whose real name was Ahmad Khan Nawab Khan, died on Sunday (Nov 24) at his home in Gombak, Malaysia. He was 92.
In a career spanning close to eight decades, Ahmad had worked with multiple Malay music icons including P Ramlee, Sudirman and Saloma. He had reportedly scored over 2,000 songs for multiple regional artistes including Hetty Koes Endang and Broery Marantika.
He also composed the song Malaysia Truly Asia, sung by Khadijah Ibrahim, which was used to promote Malaysia as a tourism destination.
Speaking to Malaysian news agency Bernama, Ahmad's granddaughter Teh Suraya Nasir Khan said that Ahmad "had been running a fever".
"He wasn’t suffering from any illnesses, but he had been running a fever for the past two or three days. Thank God, he passed away peacefully."
Among those who paid tribute to the late Ahmad Nawab was Malaysia Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim who wrote: "The country has lost a figure and artistic gem whose contribution was so significant in enriching the country's music landscape.
"Ahmad Nawab was not just a great composer and musician, but he was the soul of Malaysian art who has touched the hearts of millions of people through his poetic works that are full of beauty and meaning. He will always be remembered as an irreplaceable legend."
Ahmad Nawab was laid to rest on Monday morning with over 200 people in attendance.