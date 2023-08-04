Logo
5 things to know about Ahn Bo-hyun, Jisoo's new boyfriend
5 things to know about Ahn Bo-hyun, Jisoo's new boyfriend

Who is Ahn Bo-hyun? Here are a few facts about the South Korean actor who is now dating Blackpink member Jisoo.

5 things to know about Ahn Bo-hyun, Jisoo's new boyfriend

(Photo: Instagram/bohyunahn)

Hazeeq Sukri
Hazeeq Sukri
04 Aug 2023 12:42PM
Blackpink's Jisoo showed the world she was Ready For Love on Thursday (Aug 3) when it was announced she was dating South Korean actor Ahn Bo-hyun.

The reveal sent millions of Blinks (and Jisoo stans) into a Shut Down as it was the first time YG Entertainment had confirmed a piece of dating news surrounding a Blackpink member.

While most K-drama fans are familiar with Ahn Bo-hyun's profilic work, casual K-pop listeners might be wondering: "Who exactly is the man who's made Jisoo The Happiest Girl?"

1. HE TOOK PART IN BOXING COMPETITIONS

Ahn's chiselled physique is the result of countless hours in the gym – and a history of boxing. In an episode of the South Korean variety show I Live Alone, Ahn revealed that he joined his school's boxing team as a middle schooler and was scouted to join Busan Sports High School where he ended up participating in amateur boxing competitions. He has even won a gold medal!

2. HE GOT HIS BIG BREAK IN ITAEWON CLASS

Ahn made his acting debut in 2014 and played multiple supporting roles over the years including First Sergeant Im Gwang-nam in the hit show Descendants Of The Sun. His big break came in 2020 when he played the villainous Jang Geun-won in Itaewon Class. Ahn's performance as an unrepentant bully with daddy issues earned him critical praise and acting award nominations.

3. HE KNOWS HOW TO COOK

In another episode of I Live Alone, Ahn revealed his culinary skills by whipping up a multi-course meal for his mother which included oil pasta, meat and skewered shrimp. His talent even got him a spot on the variety programme The Backpacker Chef where he, along with other celebrities, travelled across South Korea to cook for various people including military officers and high school students. With Jisoo being a homebody, perhaps Ahn will be the one to pamper her with home-cooked meals. 

4. HE IS CLOSE FRIENDS WITH THE CEO OF PAIK'S BIBIM

Thanks to their appearance on The Backpacker Chef, Ahn Bo Hyun has become close friends with celebrity chef Baek Jong-won – CEO of Paik's Bibim which has multiple outlets in Singapore. In a recent interview, Ahn even dubbed Baek his "drinking buddy" – revealing that Baek always invites him to his house, causing Ahn to spend "a lot of time" with the Baek family.

5. HE HAS A YOUTUBE CHANNEL

In 2019, Ahn created a YouTube channel called Bravo Hyeon where he would vlog about his daily life and answer questions from fans. The channel went on to garner over 200,000 subscribers – earning Ahn a Silver YouTube Play Button. However, Ahn has stopped posting videos regularly; his last video was in July 2021.

Source: CNA/hq

