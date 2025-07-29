Lee Min-ho and Ahn Hyo-seop on why they would choose Blackpink’s Jisoo as their ally when fighting monsters

Popular South Korean stars Ahn Hyo-seop and Lee Min-ho brought their smiles, charm and wit as they greeted reporters in Singapore on Tuesday (Jul 29) as part of promotions for their upcoming movie Omniscient Reader: The Prophecy.

Singapore marks the movie's first and only international promotional stop outside of South Korea.

The two were joined by director Kim Byung-woo as they fielded questions at Marina Bay Sands. Following the press conference, they are set to attend special fan screenings of Omniscient Reader: The Prophecy at selected Golden Village outlets.