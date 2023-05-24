From Stefanie Sun to Timbaland: The rise of AI songs and why some artistes love it while others hate it

Scenarios that were outside the realm of possibility years ago are now seemingly possible with the advent of artificial intelligence (AI). Through software such as SoftVC VITS Singing Voice Conversion, users can process any vocal recording to sound like whichever artist they want.

The result: A deluge of AI song covers flooding sites such as TikTok, YouTube and BiliBili. Some have even taken it one step further by producing original songs featuring the AI voices of artists.

Last month, an AI-generated song called Heart On My Sleeve – “sung” by Drake and The Weeknd – went viral on multiple social media platforms before being taken down by Universal Music Group.

The rising popularity of AI songs has opened a Pandora’s Box of debates surrounding copyright and creative expression with multiple artists sitting on different sides of the fence.

Local singer Stefanie Sun recently chimed in on the ongoing saga after AI covers of her “singing” songs such as Jay Chou’s Hair Like Snow and Koji Wada’s Butter-Fly garnered millions of views on BiliBili.

In a blog post, Sun wrote: “My fans have officially switched sides and accepted that I am indeed 冷门歌手 (an obscure singer) while my AI persona is the current hot property. I mean really, how do you fight with someone who is putting out new albums in the time span of minutes?”

Taking on a more sombre tone, she continue: “No human will be able to have access to this amount of information and make the right calls or make the right mistakes… As indie or as warped or as psychotic as you can get, there's probably unique content that could be created just for you. You are not special; you are already predictable and also, unfortunately, malleable.”

Taking on a harsher stance, rapper Ice Cube publicly denounced AI songs in a podcast interview and threatened to sue “anyone who makes an AI-generated voice” of him.

Of course, not every artist shares these sentiments – with some even advocating its use.