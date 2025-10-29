Singaporean actress Aileen Tan reveals why male co-stars used to be extra nice to her on set

When two best friends come together, they're bound to spill the tea, like what happened when Aileen Tan, 59, and Pan Lingling, 55, recently came together.

"Who is better at flirting?" the duo was asked in The Celebrity Agency's recent Burning Questions video featuring the Mediacorp actresses.

"Who would dare to flirt with me in the past?" Pan replied without hesitation. The actress was off the market very early, having married local actor Huang Shinan in 1997.

"My husband," she laughed. Huang apparently flirted with her the moment they met, and she fell for him in a heartbeat.

When Aileen Tan joked that Pan Lingling was "choped very early", the latter then retracted her words. “No, actually, I was the one who flirted with my husband," she smirked.