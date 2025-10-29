Singaporean actress Aileen Tan reveals why male co-stars used to be extra nice to her on set
The veteran actress also reacted to Pan Lingling's "sexy bombshell" nickname for her.
When two best friends come together, they're bound to spill the tea, like what happened when Aileen Tan, 59, and Pan Lingling, 55, recently came together.
"Who is better at flirting?" the duo was asked in The Celebrity Agency's recent Burning Questions video featuring the Mediacorp actresses.
"Who would dare to flirt with me in the past?" Pan replied without hesitation. The actress was off the market very early, having married local actor Huang Shinan in 1997.
"My husband," she laughed. Huang apparently flirted with her the moment they met, and she fell for him in a heartbeat.
When Aileen Tan joked that Pan Lingling was "choped very early", the latter then retracted her words. “No, actually, I was the one who flirted with my husband," she smirked.
Meanwhile, Tan was probably busy dealing with an endless stream of suitors.
"It shouldn't be [considered] flirting. It's just that the actors that I worked with would treat me better [than the rest]," said the Star Search 1988 first runner-up.
Even Pan was mesmerised by Aileen Tan's beauty back in the day.
"To be honest, if I were a man and saw such a beautiful, sexy bombshell, who wouldn't want to flirt with her? She was so pretty, plus her figure was great," Pan effused.
"So you're saying I'm not pretty now?" Tan quipped.
This story was originally published in 8Days.
For more 8Days stories, visit https://www.8days.sg/