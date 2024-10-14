Air Supply performing in Singapore in December, tickets on sale from Oct 15
Tickets start from S$88.
Feeling all out of love? Legendary soft rock group Air Supply might be able to help you make love out of nothing at all at their one-night concert at Singapore's Resort World Ballroom on Dec 13.
This marks the group's first show in the country in two years.
Tickets for Air Supply The Lost In Love Experience Once More will go on sale from 10am on Tuesday (Oct 15) via Ticketmaster, with prices going between S$88 (US$67) and S$198.
Formed in 1975, Air Supply, made up of Russell Hitchcock and Graham Russell, has gone on to become one of the most successful music groups in history – having sold over 100 million records worldwide.
Some of their evergreen hits include Two Less Lonely People In The World, Goodbye, The One That You Love, Lost In Love and Even The Nights Are Better.