Air Supply concert in Singapore: Short, sweet and superb

Despite being a 90s kid, I’ve had the pleasure of having Air Supply’s music lingering throughout my life. All Out Of Love and Two Less Lonely People In The World were constant repeats in our family car; Now And Forever was amongst the first vinyl records I got; and my university roommate played Without You – out loud – so many times that I wouldn’t be surprised if Spotify Wrapped placed him amongst Air Supply’s top 0.001 per cent of listeners.

Even though I consider myself an Air Supply fan, Friday evening (Dec 13) marked the very time I witnessed Russell Hitchcock and Graham Russell live in the flesh.

And what a shame I hadn’t done so sooner.