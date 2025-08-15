Air Supply to stage 50th anniversary concert in Singapore in 2026
Russell Hitchcock and Graham Russell will celebrate half a century of being Air Supply at Sands Grand Ballroom on Jan 4, 2026.
Even the nights are better now that we're here together with Air Supply. The acclaimed soft rock duo will be back in Singapore on Jan 4, 2026 to stage their 50th anniversary concert at Marina Bay Sands' Sands Grand Ballroom.
The return of Russell Hitchcock and Graham Russell will be just over a year after their previous show here in December 2024.
Tickets for Air Supply's upcoming concert will cost between S$108 and S$268.
A presale session will be held on Monday (Aug 18), from 12pm, via Biz Trends Media's official website and ticketing platform Book My Show.
Official ticket sales will then commence at 10am on Aug 19 via the above-mentioned sites as well as Sistic and Marina Bay Sands.
Air Supply was formed in 1975 after Hitchcock and Russell met during a production of Jesus Christ Superstar. The duo has released a trove of evergreen hits, including All Out of Love, Lost In Love and Making Love Out Of Nothing At All, in a career spanning half a century.