'Aiyoyo' veteran actress Chen Liping leaving Mediacorp after 40 years

Aiyoyo! Veteran actress Chen Liping has left Singapore broadcaster Mediacorp's talent management arm The Celebrity Agency after four decades, she announced on social media on Friday (Jan 3).

"2025 marks my 40th year in the industry. A milestone filled with gratitude, memories and growth," the 60-year-old wrote on Instagram. "This decision feels like both a graduation and a new beginning."

In 1989, Chen played an enthusiastic teacher called Shen Rong in school drama Good Morning, Sir, which quickly became a hit among audiences. Her character's nickname and signature catchphrase "Aiyoyo!" has since been synonymous with her.

Chen is also famous for her leading role in the long-running drama Holland V in 2003, in which she played Mo Wanwan – a nasi lemak-seller known for her nasi lemak, strength and appetite. For the role, Chen nabbed her first Best Actress award at the 2003 Star Awards – Mediacorp’s annual ceremony celebrating outstanding Chinese-language works.

But Chen won't be leaving the screen just yet. The actress will star in the upcoming blockbuster series Emerald Hill, set to premiere in March. The highly anticipated spin-off of the iconic drama The Little Nyonya will be the first Mediacorp Chinese drama to debut simultaneously on Netflix and mewatch.