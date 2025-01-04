'Aiyoyo' veteran actress Chen Liping leaving Mediacorp after 40 years
"This decision feels like both a graduation and a new beginning," the 60-year-old wrote on social media.
Aiyoyo! Veteran actress Chen Liping has left Singapore broadcaster Mediacorp's talent management arm The Celebrity Agency after four decades, she announced on social media on Friday (Jan 3).
"2025 marks my 40th year in the industry. A milestone filled with gratitude, memories and growth," the 60-year-old wrote on Instagram. "This decision feels like both a graduation and a new beginning."
In 1989, Chen played an enthusiastic teacher called Shen Rong in school drama Good Morning, Sir, which quickly became a hit among audiences. Her character's nickname and signature catchphrase "Aiyoyo!" has since been synonymous with her.
Chen is also famous for her leading role in the long-running drama Holland V in 2003, in which she played Mo Wanwan – a nasi lemak-seller known for her nasi lemak, strength and appetite. For the role, Chen nabbed her first Best Actress award at the 2003 Star Awards – Mediacorp’s annual ceremony celebrating outstanding Chinese-language works.
But Chen won't be leaving the screen just yet. The actress will star in the upcoming blockbuster series Emerald Hill, set to premiere in March. The highly anticipated spin-off of the iconic drama The Little Nyonya will be the first Mediacorp Chinese drama to debut simultaneously on Netflix and mewatch.
Chen wrote that 60 is the new 40.
"Is 60 the age to restart a career? To dream bigger? To charge forward? As I step into this new chapter, I’ll continue pouring my heart into my craft as an actor," she said.
"Thank you, Singapore TV, and all my fans, for your unwavering support.You guys are always the ones keeping me going. Without you, there would be no 'Aiyoyo Chen Liping' or the beloved classics we’ve created together."
Chen added that she is "forever grateful" to SBC (Singapore Broadcasting Corporation), TCS (Television Corporation of Singapore) and Mediacorp for shaping her journey.
Chen's announcement comes months after her husband and fellow actor Rayson Tan announced in October that he was leaving Mediacorp after 34 years to step out of his comfort zone.
Tan, who is also turning 60 this year, commented on Chen's Instagram post that he would 100 per cent support any decision she made. Other local veteran artistes, both past and present, including Huang Biren, Xiang Yun, Sharon Au and Patricia Mok also left words of encouragement.