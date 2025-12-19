Beauty And The Beast in Singapore: Meet the Disney legend behind the soundtracks of our childhood

It wouldn’t be a stretch to say that the acclaimed American composer Alan Menken has raised a whole generation across the world.

In fact, it might even be an understatement, for his award-winning repertoire transcends arbitrary yardsticks like age and geography, as I realised while doing my research for our online chat on Wednesday (Dec 17).

The soundtrack to my childhood was entirely Menken-made – an enormous privilege, in hindsight, of having limited sources of entertainment pre-social media.

Before the turn of the millennium, he had already scored for the Disney Renaissance – the studio’s golden era from 1989 to 1999 that produced commercially and/or critically successful films – including The Little Mermaid (1989), Beauty And The Beast (1991), Aladdin (1992), Pocahontas (1995), The Hunchback Of Notre Dame (1996) and Hercules (1997).