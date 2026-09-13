Reacher star Alan Ritchson splits from wife after 20 years of marriage

American actor Alan Ritchson, 43, and his wife, Catherine Ritchson, 42, have split after 20 years of marriage.

The high school sweethearts still have “love and respect” for each other, and their main focus now is co-parenting their sons, Calem, 13, Edan, 12, and 10-year-old Amory.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday (Sep 13), the former couple shared a joint statement, which read: “After twenty years together, Cat and I have decided to end our marriage and continue alongside one another in a different way.

“We grew up together. We built a life and family together. And we are raising three incredible boys who will always be the centre of our world.

“Nothing can diminish what these years have meant to us – or the love and respect we will always share.

“The best gift we can give one another – and our boys – right now is friendship, grace and commitment to becoming the strongest co-parents we can be. (sic)”

The Reacher actor and the financial analyst want to navigate their new lives as single people and co-parents privately.