Veteran stars Alan Tam, Jackie Chan, Eric Tsang, George Lam and Sally Yeh reunite for dinner gathering

Some of Hong Kong entertainment's most recognisable names recently came together for a dinner gathering. Veteran singer Alan Tam, affectionately known as "Principal Tam", shared photos on his Weibo account on Saturday (Oct 24) of himself dining with action star Jackie Chan, actor and television executive Eric Tsang, singer George Lam and Lam's wife, singer Sally Yeh.

In his post, Tam recalled unexpectedly running into martial artist and filmmaker Lau Kar-wing, who directed him in the 1981 film Play Catch, earlier that evening.

He later found himself sharing a meal with several longtime friends and former collaborators, including Chan, with whom he starred in the 1986 action-adventure film Armour Of God, and Tsang, his co-star in the 1982 horror comedy Till Death Do We Scare.

Lam, meanwhile, worked with Tam on the 1993 film The Sound Of Bang Bang.

“I ran into Play Catch’s Lau Kar Wing earlier this evening, and to my surprise, I later found myself dining with the stars of Armour Of God, Till Death Do We Scare and The Sound Of Bang Bang, together with Sally Yeh,” Tam wrote in Chinese on his account.

Reflecting on the unexpected reunion, Tam described the friendships as "precious" and "worth cherishing".