Alec Baldwin: 'Someone is responsible' for shooting, but 'not me'

Alec Baldwin said he feels incredible sadness and regret over the shooting that killed a cinematographer on a New Mexico film set, but not guilt.

"Someone is responsible for what happened, and I can't say who that is, but it's not me," Baldwin said in an ABC interview with George Stephanopoulos that aired Thursday (Dec 2) night in the US, the first time the actor has spoken in depth on screen about the Oct 21 shooting on the set of the Western film, Rust.

"Honest to god, if I felt I was responsible, I might have killed myself."

Baldwin said it is essential for investigators to find out who put the bullet in the gun he fired, that was supposed to be empty, that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza.

"There's only one question to be resolved, and that's where did the live round come from?" Baldwin said.

Baldwin said in a clip from the interview released a day earlier that "I didn't pull the trigger. I would never point a gun at anyone and pull the trigger at them. Never".

He said it was Hutchins herself who asked him to point the gun just off camera and toward her armpit before it went off.

Baldwin said at Hutchins' direction he pulled the hammer back.

"I let go of the hammer and 'bang' the gun goes off," he said.

When Stephanopoulos told Baldwin that many say you should never point a gun directly at someone on a set, he responded, "unless the person is the cinematographer who was directing me where to point the gun for her camera angle".