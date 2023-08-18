First headline act for ZoukOut Singapore 2023 revealed: Alesso
Tickets are on sale now.
Swedish DJ Alesso has been revealed as the first headliner for ZoukOut Singapore 2023. Tickets for the two-day event at Siloso Beach are now on general sale via Ticketmaster and SingPost outlets with prices starting from S$188.
The 31-year-old electronic music maestro boasts more than 5.5 billion streams and has collaborated with artistes such as Katy Perry, Tove Lo, Ryan Tedder, David Guetta and Calvis Harris, among many others. His song, Words, featuring Zara Larsson was named best dance song of 2022 by Billboard.
ZoukOut Singapore is celebrating its 20th edition this year with a sunset-to-sunrise party. The good times will start at 4pm on Dec 2 and continue all the way till 7.30am the next day. The party will then resume at 2pm on Dec 3 and last till 1am.
More acts are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.
Last year saw award-winning acts such as Dutch DJ Tiesto and German DJ Zedd entertaining partygoers.