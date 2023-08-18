First headline act for ZoukOut Singapore 2023 revealed: Alesso

Swedish DJ Alesso has been revealed as the first headliner for ZoukOut Singapore 2023. Tickets for the two-day event at Siloso Beach are now on general sale via Ticketmaster and SingPost outlets with prices starting from S$188.

The 31-year-old electronic music maestro boasts more than 5.5 billion streams and has collaborated with artistes such as Katy Perry, Tove Lo, Ryan Tedder, David Guetta and Calvis Harris, among many others. His song, Words, featuring Zara Larsson was named best dance song of 2022 by Billboard.