Alex Warren and Blackpink’s Rose team up for a love song

February's Ordinary spent 11 consecutive weeks at number one on the UK chart, marking the longest-running number one in the UK by a US male solo act in more than 70 years, and the joint longest-running number one of the 2020s, tied with Ed Sheeran’s Bad Habits.



On the viral success of the TikTok hit, Warren told Variety: “I am so forever grateful for all the support and will never stop saying thank you.



“I wouldn’t have any of this if it weren’t for my fans, so I am so appreciative.”



Recounting how quickly Ordinary came to fruition, he shared: “We wrote Ordinary in December last year, started teasing it in January, and released it in February.



“In the music industry, that’s a crazy fast turnaround, but we did that because we knew immediately how good it was. I’ve never had a song so quickly ‘click’ and I just had to put it out as soon as possible.”