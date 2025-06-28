Alex Warren and Blackpink’s Rose team up for a love song
The track, called On My Mind, is a new addition to Warren’s album, You’ll Be Alright, Kid.
American content creator-musician Alex Warren and Blackpink’s Rose have released their surprise collaboration, On My Mind.
The Ordinary hitmaker, as did Rose, had been teasing fans about teaming up in their social media accounts and the pair have now delivered a swoon-worthy love ballad.
The track is a new addition to Warren’s album You’ll Be Alright, Kid.
Set for release on July 18, 2025, the collection features all of the tracks from the 24-year-old star’s debut LP You’ll Be Alright, Kid (Chapter 1), alongside newbies such as smash hit Ordinary and Bloodline with Jelly Roll.
You’ll Be Alright, Kid (Chapter 1) focused on “dealing with grief”, while You’ll Be Alright, Kid “turns the page with healing, resilience and optimism”.
February's Ordinary spent 11 consecutive weeks at number one on the UK chart, marking the longest-running number one in the UK by a US male solo act in more than 70 years, and the joint longest-running number one of the 2020s, tied with Ed Sheeran’s Bad Habits.
On the viral success of the TikTok hit, Warren told Variety: “I am so forever grateful for all the support and will never stop saying thank you.
“I wouldn’t have any of this if it weren’t for my fans, so I am so appreciative.”
Recounting how quickly Ordinary came to fruition, he shared: “We wrote Ordinary in December last year, started teasing it in January, and released it in February.
“In the music industry, that’s a crazy fast turnaround, but we did that because we knew immediately how good it was. I’ve never had a song so quickly ‘click’ and I just had to put it out as soon as possible.”