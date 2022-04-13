Comedian Ali Wong and husband divorcing after 8 years of marriage

Comedian Ali Wong and her entrepreneur husband, Justin Hakuta, are divorcing, reported People magazine on Tuesday (Apr 12). The entertainment site added that the split was “amicable”, quoting a source close to the couple.

"It's amicable and they will continue to co-parent lovingly," said the source.

Wong’s rep also confirmed the news to People.

The comedian often brought up Hakuta in her stand-up specials. In her 2016 special, Baby Cobra, she joked about wanting to “trap” him when they first met, after she found out he was attending Harvard Business School.

“And I trapped his ass initially by not kissing him until the fifth date, which is a very unusual move on my part. But I did it on purpose because I knew that he was a catch,” she said in the show.

And in her latest Netflix stand-up special from earlier this year, Don Wong, she again joked about her relationship and how hard it was to remain monogamous now that she’s famous, but it’s something she does because Hakuta is a good guy.

The couple, both 39, wed in November 2014 and share two young daughters. Wong revealed in her 2019 memoir titled Dear Girls: Intimate Tales Untold Secrets And Advice For Living Your Best Life that she had signed a pre-nuptial agreement before getting married.