Watch: First look at Alice In Borderland season 3 with returning stars Kento Yamazaki and Tao Tsuchiya

Squid Game may be ending this June but fans of gory, thrilling action need not wait long to get their fix as another Netflix fav will be returning this year. On Wednesday (Feb 12), Netflix Japan revealed its upcoming content slate, including a first look at the third season of the hit drama Alice In Borderland.

Based on the manga series by Haro Aso, the show revolves around players trapped in a parallel version of Tokyo who must compete in a series of games to escape. The second season of Alice In Borderland aired in 2022, with its final episode seemingly resolving all major plot points.

As such, following the announcement of a third season of Alice In Borderland, fans have been speculating on what it would entail – given that the show has covered the entire original manga series.