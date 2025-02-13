Watch: First look at Alice In Borderland season 3 with returning stars Kento Yamazaki and Tao Tsuchiya
The third season of the hit Japanese drama will premiere on Netflix this September.
Squid Game may be ending this June but fans of gory, thrilling action need not wait long to get their fix as another Netflix fav will be returning this year. On Wednesday (Feb 12), Netflix Japan revealed its upcoming content slate, including a first look at the third season of the hit drama Alice In Borderland.
Based on the manga series by Haro Aso, the show revolves around players trapped in a parallel version of Tokyo who must compete in a series of games to escape. The second season of Alice In Borderland aired in 2022, with its final episode seemingly resolving all major plot points.
As such, following the announcement of a third season of Alice In Borderland, fans have been speculating on what it would entail – given that the show has covered the entire original manga series.
In a video uploaded on Netflix Japan's YouTube channel, viewers get to see the return of Kento Yamazaki and Tao Tsuchiya as Arisu and Usagi, respectively, as a mysterious voice beckons to the pair: "Won't you return to that beautiful world?"
The video later shows Arisu and Usagi participating in a new series of games, complete with explosions and a runaway train.
The video also hints at a "Joker" character, with their playing card seen multiple times.
"We've cleared all the games of the card suits, but we haven't fought the Joker yet," says Arisu.
As of writing, only Yamazaki and Tsuchiya have been announced as returning cast members.
In a post on his Instagram page, Kento Yamazaki confirmed that the third season of Alice In Borderland will air worldwide in September 2025 on Netflix.
A person in a wheelchair can also be seen in the show's poster, prompting fans to speculate if it's another returning character or an entirely new one.
The Alice In Borderland TV series became a hit in many countries, following its release in 2020. It has won multiple industry awards including best cinematography at the Asian Academy Creative Awards.