Holland V drama series actress Alice Ho dies at age 72

According to her obituary, Alice died on Sunday (Jul 9) and her funeral service took place on Jul 13. Local publication Shin Min Daily News reported that Alice died after suffering an infection from her uterine surgery.

Aside from being an actress, Alice was also an active qigong practitioner – co-founding the Qigong Shi Ba Shi Association Singapore in 1987 and having the title Chief Trainer. During her funeral on Thursday, 50 students performed a qigong routine to honour Alice.

In an interview with Shin Min Daily News, Alice's daughter Cai Wenshan said that Alice planned to participate in a qigong competition in Japan at the end of July. She added that her mother had "a very cheerful personality" and "made many friends because of this".

Nearly 200 people were reported to have attended Alice's funeral to pay their last respects.