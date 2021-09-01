Logo
Alicia Keys adapts hit song Girl On Fire into young adult graphic novel
Alicia Keys adapts hit song Girl On Fire into young adult graphic novel

The book, about a 14-year-old girl and her telekinetic powers, will be out in March next year. 

Alicia Keys adapts hit song Girl On Fire into young adult graphic novel

Alicia Keys performs at the Billboard Music Awards in Los Angeles on May 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)

01 Sep 2021 10:30AM (Updated: 01 Sep 2021 10:30AM)
For Alicia Keys, Girl On Fire isn't just a million-selling single, but the title and inspiration for a young adult graphic novel scheduled for next year. 

HarperCollins Publishers announced on Tuesday (Aug 31) that Girl On Fire, the story of 14-year-old Lolo Wright and her telekinetic powers, will come out on Mar 1. The book is cowritten by Andrew Weiner and illustrated by Brittney Williams.

"When I wrote Girl On Fire, I knew I was writing it for that girl in the way back row who needed someone to tell her there's nothing you can't do, that nothing is impossible," Keys said in a statement.

"When Andrew and I came up with the idea of translating the song into a young adult graphic novel, I knew that I wanted it to be about a girl coming to realise the strength she's always had. There's a little Lolo in all of us we all have the power inside to do what we never even thought we could and I'm so proud and crazy excited to be able to share her story with you. You're going to fall in love with Lolo."

A 15-time Grammy winner, Keys has also written the books Tears For Water: Poetry & Lyrics and the memoir More Myself: A Journey.

Source: AP/sr

