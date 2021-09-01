Alicia Keys adapts hit song Girl On Fire into young adult graphic novel

For Alicia Keys, Girl On Fire isn't just a million-selling single, but the title and inspiration for a young adult graphic novel scheduled for next year.

HarperCollins Publishers announced on Tuesday (Aug 31) that Girl On Fire, the story of 14-year-old Lolo Wright and her telekinetic powers, will come out on Mar 1. The book is cowritten by Andrew Weiner and illustrated by Brittney Williams.

"When I wrote Girl On Fire, I knew I was writing it for that girl in the way back row who needed someone to tell her there's nothing you can't do, that nothing is impossible," Keys said in a statement.

"When Andrew and I came up with the idea of translating the song into a young adult graphic novel, I knew that I wanted it to be about a girl coming to realise the strength she's always had. There's a little Lolo in all of us – we all have the power inside to do what we never even thought we could – and I'm so proud and crazy excited to be able to share her story with you. You're going to fall in love with Lolo."

A 15-time Grammy winner, Keys has also written the books Tears For Water: Poetry & Lyrics and the memoir More Myself: A Journey.