Former Miss Universe faces backlash over racist remarks amid Thailand pageant controversy

Former Miss Universe Alicia Machado has come under fire after making racially insensitive remarks about Thailand and Asian features during a social media livestream on Wednesday (Nov 5).

The Venezuelan-American, who won the title in 1996, was weighing in on the controversy involving director of Miss Universe Thailand, Nawat Itsaragrisil, and Miss Mexico, Fatima Bosch.

The now-viral incident unfolded when Itsaragrisil was caught on video reprimanding Bosch for not posting promotional materials of Thailand. He seemingly insulted her, saying: "If you follow the order from your national director, you're a dumb head."

Itsaragrisil later issued an apology, and claimed he had used the word "damage" instead of "dumb head".