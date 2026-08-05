R&B group All-4-One to stage Asia-exclusive concert in Singapore in September
All-4-One will be performing at the Resorts World Convention Centre on Sep 22.
Eleven years after their last performance here, Grammy-winning R&B group All-4-One will return to Singapore on Sep 22 to stage their new concert. Held at the Resorts World Convention Centre, this show will be the group's sole concert stop in Asia.
Tickets to All-4-One's upcoming concert will go on sale at 12pm on Friday (Aug 7) via Ticketmaster, Sistic, BookMyShow and Fantopia, and will cost between S$88 and S$228.
Formed in 1993, All-4-One is best known for its chart-topping hit I Swear, which earned the quartet a Grammy Award in 1995. A cover of country singer John Michael Montgomery's song, I Swear spent 11 consecutive weeks atop the Billboard Hot 100, becoming one of the biggest hits of the 1990s.
Other popular songs by the group include So Much In Love, I Can Love You Like That and Someday.