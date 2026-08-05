R&B group All-4-One to stage Asia-exclusive concert in Singapore in September

Eleven years after their last performance here, Grammy-winning R&B group All-4-One will return to Singapore on Sep 22 to stage their new concert. Held at the Resorts World Convention Centre, this show will be the group's sole concert stop in Asia.

Tickets to All-4-One's upcoming concert will go on sale at 12pm on Friday (Aug 7) via Ticketmaster, Sistic, BookMyShow and Fantopia, and will cost between S$88 and S$228.